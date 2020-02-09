Final items from iconic Aberdeen shop sold off

Some of the final remnants from a piece of Aberdeen’s retail history were sold off at the weekend, as items from McKay’s of Queen Street went under the hammer.

The family-run shop began trading in 1905 and had been described as an “Aladdin’s cave” of rare and obscure fashion finds.

But last year Aberdeen City Council bought out the remainder of owner Gordon McKay’s lease on the property.

It intends to demolish the building as part of wider plans to redevelop the area.

Mr McKay has since set up shop at a new premises on Great Northern Road and is holding a closing down sale.

Some of his shop fittings and items were picked up by charity Smile Scotland, which auctioned them off at its showroom.

Smile Scotland chairman Clive Hampshire said: “Everything has been sold and it’s been great as we’ve attracted new buyers for the charity.”