Final section of Aberdeen bypass to open tomorrow

Council leaders have hailed the news that the Aberdeen bypass will be opened in full tomorrow.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed the final section of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) between Craibstone and Parkhill will take its first traffic in the morning.

Confirmation of the opening date follows Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) providing the necessary technical assurances for the River Don Crossing, which were required before the new section of road could open.

The new 4.5-mile (7.5km) section of road will link the southern Craibstone to Stonehaven and Charleston section with the Parkhill to Blackdog section in the north.

The operation to open it will begin tonight and the road will open before the morning rush hour.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “The AWPR is a vital component of Aberdeen City Council’s £1 billion capital programme underpinned by the Regional Economic Strategy which is providing the bedrock for a bright, prosperous future for the city and wider region.

“The opening of the AWPR, a much-needed and long-awaited development, will have as significant an impact from an economic perspective as it will in terms of transport.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “We have all seen at first hand the incredible efforts of the workforce who have made the vision a reality and on behalf of Aberdeen City Council I must thank the thousands who have contributed to what is a landmark project.”

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Jim Gifford said: “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Aberdeenshire Council’s £75 million investment in this transformational project has gone a long way and the result is truly impressive.

“There have certainly been challenges along the way but we must now focus on the benefits we are already beginning to enjoy in terms of improved connectivity and reduced congestion, as well as the opportunities the route presents to existing and new businesses. I’d like to thank everybody involved for making this vision a reality.”

Mr Matheson said: “This new section of the AWPR between Parkhill and Craibstone now allows the full benefits of this transformational project to be fully realised.

“Since the major part of the road opened in December 2018, the overwhelmingly positive feedback has demonstrated the positive impact that infrastructure can bring about in people’s lives, the quality of their environment and the economy as a whole.”

The Craibstone, Parkhill and Kingswells North (northbound) junctions will be fully opened to traffic once signs have been uncovered, road marking works completed and temporary traffic management measures removed.

The link road connecting the Chapel of Stoneywood to Craibstone junction will also be open, allowing work to begin on permanently closing its junction with the A96.

This new section follows road openings between Craibstone to Charleston and Stonehaven in December 2018, Balmedie and Tipperty in August 2018, Parkhill and Blackdog in June 2018, and the Craibstone Roundabout and Dyce Drive section in September 2016.

Earlier this month, at First Minister’s Questions, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Don Crossing section would be open when essential assurances were given over the maintenance of the road.