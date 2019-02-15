Final section of Aberdeen bypass to open next week

The AWPR will fully open next week, it has been confirmed.

A specific date has yet to be announced, but the opening date will be announced early next week.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Productive discussions have continued between Aberdeen Roads Limited (ARL) and Transport Scotland since the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on February 6.

“All necessary technical assurances have been received.

“Subject to operational planning, we expect the final section of the AWPR to open next week. An update will be provided when final arrangements are confirmed.”

ARL said last month the River Don crossing – the last part of the AWPR – would be completed by the end of January.

But Transport Scotland later announced contractors were “still not in a position” to open the final section of the carriageway, despite all construction work on the route being complete.