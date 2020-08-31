‘Final nail in coffin’ of Aberdeen’s hospitality sector as popular bar closes

The closure of a popular Aberdeen bar is the “final nail in the coffin” of the city’s hospitality sector, according to an industry chief.

Cheerz Bar, which is located on Exchange Street, announced at the weekend it has closed until further notice due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

Its owners said rules on background music were affecting the atmosphere and in turn, custom.

They said they would close with immediate effect to protect jobs – but plan to return once the policy on music has been reviewed.

The news was greeted with sympathy from others in the hospitality sector.

Tony Cochrane, the owner of a number of nightspots in the city centre including Club Tropicana and Private Eyes, had previously made a similar decision.

He said: “I have got total sympathy with the guys at Cheerz because it is pretty much impossible to operate at the moment.

“We have taken a similar decision in our own premises because it’s just not workable to open without music.

“The restrictions that are in place at the moment are the final nail in the coffin for the hospitality sector in the city.

“It is not good times at the minute and I just hope everyone can get through it.”

Announcing the decision to close, Cheerz said in a statement: “The management team deeply regret having to make this decision but we will be closing Cheerz with immediate effect at 2am after Sunday night’s trade.

“We attempted to stay open with the new regulations and restrictions in place but at this time it is not viable for us to operate as the restrictions affect takings too harshly making our losses more than remaining closed.

“As we mentioned previously the new regulations restricting background music has completely changed the atmosphere of our venue. This ultimately results in less custom.

“We are closing now to help protect our staff team of 40 retain jobs for as long as we can support them.

“We hope when the music policy is reviewed we will be able to reopen and welcome our customers back.”