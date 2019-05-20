Final line-up revealed for Aberdeen’s second Grampian Pride event

The final line-up for this weekend’s Grampian Pride event has been announced.

Last year’s inaugural event was described as an “emotional, historical day” and organisers are promising an even bigger LGBTQ+ celebration on Saturday.

Around 6,000 people are expected to attend the parade down Union Street, as well as the entertainment at the Pride Village in Queens Links.

The fun kicks off at 10.30am with the city centre parade.

Dance names such as Booty Luv and Rozalla will feature, as well as Grampian’s Got Talent winner Callum Geddes.

Van Sleep will kick off the Pride Village festivities at 1pm and will be followed by Scarlet Diamonte at 1.25pm, speeches at 1.45pm, Lynx at 1.55pm, Cat Ellis at 2.30pm, Aiysha at 2.45pm, speeches at 3pm, Callum Geddes at 3.15pm, Booty Luv at 4pm, Angry Man Car Park at 4.50pm, Saved by Music at 5.10pm and Cat Matthew-Milne at 5.35pm.

Later into the evening, Rozalla will perform at 6pm, Miss Bobbie Dazzler at 6.35pm, James Hughes at 7pm and Mo McCormick at 7.25pm.

Misty Twisty will round off the night with a performance at 7.45pm.

Organiser Deejay Bullock said: “Everything’s on track for the big day.

“We’re all looking forward to it. At the moment it’s looking like it’s going to be bigger and better than before.

“At the moment, we’ve given out just short of 5,000 tickets, but we’re expecting there to be much more people there.

“We’ve got 5,000 people taking part in the parade, with the extra 1,000 people going to the Pride Village.

“The amount of people has doubled since last year, which is what my target was.”

Several roads across the city centre will be shut between 10am and 1pm in order to make way for the event.

Union Street will be shut from Alford Place to Castle Street, with restrictions in place on Market Street, Bridge Street, Crown Street, Holburn Street, Chapel Street and King Street.

Around the Pride Village, there will be closures around the Beach Boulevard, from Links Road to the Esplanade.

Although the second Grampian Pride has not taken place yet, thoughts have already turned to number three.

Deejay added: “We’ve already started planning for 2020.”