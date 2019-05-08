Final countdown on for Aberdeen’s Grampian Pride

Final preparations are under way for the countdown to Aberdeen’s second Grampian Pride.

The celebration, which will take place on Saturday May 25, will once against feature a parade down Union Street and a day of festivities at the Pride Village on Queen’s Links.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted thousands of people from across the north-east and was described as an “emotional, historic day” for LGBT people across the region.

Deejay Bullock, one of the organisers, said “everything is going to plan” for the second year of the event.

He added: “There will be a parade down Union Street from 10.30am and the village will open at 1pm where there will be seven hours of entertainment with four main headliners.

“We’re expecting around 6,000 people.”

Several roads across the city centre will shut between 10am and 1pm on the day to make way for the event, including Union Street which will close from Alford Place to Castle Street.

Market Street, Bridge Street, Crown Street, Holburn Street, Chapel Street and King Street are among the other major city centre roads which will close during this time.

Meanwhile, there will also be closures around the Beach Boulevard from Links Road to the Esplanade – where the Pride Village will be set up.

Organisers recently revealed the full line-up for the main stage, which includes performances by English dance duo Booty Luv.

Performances will run from 1to 8pm and there will also be food and drink stalls, a bar tent, information stalls and family spaces.

The north-east celebration is one of several Pride festivals taking place across Scotland this year, with other events taking place in cities including Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow.