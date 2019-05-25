Final chance to have say over flooding options in Aberdeenshire town

Residents have been urged to have their say on potential options to stop coastal flooding in Stonehaven.

Aberdeenshire Council is currently working with JBA Consulting and Dougall Baillie Associates to assess the risks.

The 21 options being considered for the town were shared with residents at a public meeting in January.

This included the raising – or replacement – of the sea wall, alterations of the harbour, and extending existing structures at the Cowie Water.

A shortlist of options will be presented to the community at a second public event on June 13 at Stonehaven Town Hall from 2-8pm.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “This will be the final opportunity to provide comments before a preferred option is selected and presented to Scottish Government for appraisal.”