Final chance to have say on Aberdeen polling places review

There are only a few days left for people in Aberdeen to have their say on a review of polling places and districts for elections.

The assessment, which must be taken every five years, is intended to listen to feedback following recent elections and any change in circumstances.

For example, a polling place could be modified if found to be not fully accessible to disabled voters.

Anyone making a representation has been asked to offer alternative ideas.

Submissions should be made in writing by post or by email by Thursday.

Any representations will be posted on the Aberdeen City Council website and available for public inspection.

After this deadline, and consideration of all representations received, a report containing the final proposals for polling districts and polling places will be submitted for consideration at a meeting of all councillors.

For more information visit bit.ly/2S0NQaX