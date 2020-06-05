FINAL CHANCE: Our free three-month digital ePaper offer ends today

The Evening Express has stood shoulder to shoulder with our readers since our first paper was printed in 1879.

We’ve been there to highlight the positives across the north-east and report on devastating tragedies impacting our communities.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been no different but the real difference is everyone’s lives have been turned upside down.

Our journalists have been working hard from home to bring you the most up-to-date news from across the north-east, highlighting fantastic work in our communities and supporting many campaigns to help those in need.

We’ve shone a light on those trying to keep people smiling through the last few months – the children producing bright posters in a show of solidarity, the couple performing weekly music gigs on their doorstep for neighbours and the community Zumba classes to name a few.

The Evening Express has also delivered the harsh reality facing us all, with the tragic loss of life affecting many north-east families, and ensured vital public health information gets to our readers.

With so much misleading and inaccurate information online and on social media we believe a source of trusted information is more important than ever before.

This is why we made our e-Paper subscription free to everyone for a period of three months. This offer ends today but there is still time to sign up by visiting www.eveningexpress.co.uk/subscribe/ to enjoy the digital edition for free for the next three months.

We appreciate everyone who is reading our paper and will continue to be there to help our businesses and communities until normal life resumes.

Craig Walker, Editor Evening Express