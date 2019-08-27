Time is running out to take part in Aberdeen fairy trail

Time is running out to take part in a popular Aberdeen fairy trail.

The Dyce Fairy Trail, which launched last month in a bid to encourage families to explore the area, will begin to be taken down at the start of September.

It was set up by Dyce resident Katie Greig, who came up with the idea after taking part in similar walks with her daughters.

There are 32 fairy doors located across the area, including along the riverside path and in the central park, as well as the community garden.

Others include Burnside Park, Rohaan Cafe Bar, Pitmedden Playpark and the community orchard.

The fairy trail has proved a huge success over the past few weeks, with families turning out in droves to find all the different locations – giving people something to do over the summer holidays as well as encouraging them to visit different locations in Dyce.

Katie said: “They will start to come down on September 1 as that is what I agreed with the council.

“It has been well received by the families in the community.

“Unfortunately one of the doors was vandalised, which is a shame, but I guess it’s not too bad, considering.”

All the fairy doors were designed and created by members of the community and materials were donated by All Timberlines Ltd and Dyce District Amenities Committee.

The vandalised door was removed and repaired so it could still be found by those following the trail.

It is hoped that someone else will carry on the initiative next summer.

Ideas have already been put forward for next year, including the possibility of hiding children’s books for others to find.

Katie added: “I’d like to think someone will (carry it on).

“My girls will be 11 and may be a bit past fairies. It’s been great seeing everyone sharing their adventures.”

In total, more than 800 people joined the dedicated Facebook page as members.

Throughout the month, parents posted pictures of their children enjoying finding the doors as well as assisting others to help them find any doors they missed off the map.