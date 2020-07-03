Show Links
News / Local

Final call for participants in north-east charity bake off

by Karla Sinclair
03/07/2020, 5:50 pm Updated: 03/07/2020, 6:19 pm
Claire Jessiman, otherwise known as Aberdeen food blogger Foodie Quine, will be providing live demonstrations for the event
Claire Jessiman, otherwise known as Aberdeen food blogger Foodie Quine, will be providing live demonstrations for the event

A north-east charity is calling for participants to take part in its virtual bake off before it kicks off next week.

Befriend a Child, which supports disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen, will run a virtual charity bake off from Monday to Sunday.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the week-long event, which will be raising vital funds and awareness for the children supported by Befriend a Child.

Participants will have the opportunity to view live baking demonstrations from local bakers and foodies – including local food blogger Foodie Quine by Claire Jessiman, Jemma Stephen of The Cupcake Stop and Peterhead-based Vegan Bay Baker – and get top tips from industry experts.

There will also be daily challenges and new recipes to try out, too.

Entry costs £10 per person.

For more information on how to take part, visit the Great Charity Bake Off page.