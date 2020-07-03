Final call for participants in north-east charity bake off

A north-east charity is calling for participants to take part in its virtual bake off before it kicks off next week.

Befriend a Child, which supports disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen, will run a virtual charity bake off from Monday to Sunday.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the week-long event, which will be raising vital funds and awareness for the children supported by Befriend a Child.

Participants will have the opportunity to view live baking demonstrations from local bakers and foodies – including local food blogger Foodie Quine by Claire Jessiman, Jemma Stephen of The Cupcake Stop and Peterhead-based Vegan Bay Baker – and get top tips from industry experts.

There will also be daily challenges and new recipes to try out, too.

Entry costs £10 per person.

For more information on how to take part, visit the Great Charity Bake Off page.