Final call for north-east walkers to take on charity crawl

Walkers in the north-east have been urged to sign up now for a 10-mile charity event – as it only has a few spots left.

Maggie’s Aberdeen’s third annual Culture Crawl will start at the Beach Leisure Centre on Friday in aid of the cancer support charity.

A new route is created by the organisation every year and is a closely-guarded secret until the day of the event.

More than 577 people are set to take to the streets of Aberdeen as part of the walk.

Paula Cormack, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “Following the accomplishment of last year’s walk, which raised an incredible £115,000, we are excited to see what this year brings.

“The Maggie’s team are really blown away by the success of this year’s sign-ups so far.

“As we are almost reaching capacity for the number of walkers, anyone who is interested in taking part should sign up as soon as possible. It’s going to be great!

“Whether you want to take part or fancy volunteering on the night, there is something for everyone.”

Participants for the walk must be aged 16 and over, with under-18s accompanied by an adult.

People can sign up by visiting maggiescentres.org/ccaberdeen