Final bell tolls for old north-east school

Council bosses are to push ahead with plans to demolish a redundant north-east school.

Market Place School in Inverurie has lain empty since October 2017 when pupils transferred to the town’s new Uryside Primary.

The Garioch Partnership (TGP) hoped to take over the site but this was turned down by Aberdeenshire Council in August.

An appeal to the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision was also rejected.

The council said it was likely the building would be flattened early next year.

A local authority spokesman said: “The building has incurred significant holding costs for a number of years and the site remains strategically very important for the council.

“It opens up exciting opportunities to support the delivery of the council plan as well as ambitions for the town centre.”