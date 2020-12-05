Final approval sought for new north-east dementia strategy

A new strategy outlining ways to support people in the north-east with dementia is recommended to be given the go-ahead.

The Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board is set to discuss Making Connections – The Aberdeenshire Dementia Strategy 2021-2030 when it meets on Wednesday, December 9.

In February this year, the first draft of the plan was discussed, with it going out for final consultation in March.

Now, it’s hoped to be given the final go-ahead so it can be published.

The strategy sets out Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership‘s six main priorities going forward.

These include that people living with dementia should be well informed, getting a diagnosis of dementia, knowing who to turn to, living well with dementia, accessing health and social care support at the right time and caring for carers.

A total of 21 responses were gathered from the consultation earlier this year, with 10 responses from family members of people living with dementia.

A report, which will be heard by the board when it meets next week, said: “Respondents were asked how much they agreed with the six main priorities. The majority felt positively about the priorities with 100% of respondents positive about the need to prioritise ‘Caring for Carers’ and ‘Knowing who to turn to’. No respondents disagreed with the priorities outlined.

“Respondents generally felt that managing the impact of isolation for people with dementia and carers during the pandemic, knowing who to turn to and Caring for Carers should be the immediate priorities.

“In addition, professionals have highlighted the backlog of people awaiting dementia diagnosis and subsequent support as a result of services, including brain scanning services, being put on hold during the initial lockdown phase of the pandemic.

“Restrictions on face to face contact and the requirement for use of PPE also pose challenges for clinicians in assessing and diagnosing dementia.”

The health and social care partnership has also set out its key actions to take forward in 2021/22.

These include raising awareness within Aberdeenshire around the importance and benefits of seeking a diagnosis of dementia, manage the backlog dementia assessment referrals due to Covid-19, and develop and monitor ongoing delivery of post-diagnostic support services.

It also hopes to increase the use of appropriate digital technology to improve access to support for people living with dementia, review the holistic services currently in place with Alzheimer Scotland and consider requirements for the future, as well as work with those who have young onset dementia to develop appropriate support services.

As the plan is long-term, it may take some time to see actions and changes come into force.

The health and social care partnership also added that while there have been set backs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is estimated that the key actions and priorities are achievable in the timeframe.