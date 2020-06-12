Final Aberdeen recycling centre to reopen as all sites accept more materials

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre at Bridge of Don, the last of Aberdeen’s four recycling centres to remain shut due to Covid-19 restrictions, is set to reopen on Monday.

All four sites will also accept a broader range of materials from the same date.

As queues are expected, traffic marshals will operate on Scotstown Road in Bridge of Don, where the recycling centre is located, and the road will be closed for general traffic between its junctions with Dubford Road and Shielhill Road.

An alternative route for other traffic will be available via The Parkway, Ellon Road, Tarves Road and Shielhill Road.

From Monday, the city’s recycling centres will accept wood, scrap metal and electrical appliances as well as bagged general household waste, garden waste (excluding soil or turf), cardboard, and bulky items, such as old furniture.

Residents are asked to bring a proof of address document when visiting the centres, and to only make the trip if really necessary.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener councillor John Wheeler said: “It’s good to see the last of our four recycling centres is reopening and I’m sure residents in the Bridge of Don area will appreciate it.

“People are reminded they should try and go to a recycling centre at a quieter time if possible as they’re still busiest in the mornings and queues will be expected at Bridge of Don for several days.”

People should check the website www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/covid19 before travelling to a centre to check if there are any changes, and for a more detailed list as to which materials can, and cannot, be accepted.

