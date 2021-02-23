Filming for Tetris movie halted due to adverse weather conditions

Bad weather has forced filming of the new Jon S Baird movie to stop for the day.
The Peterhead-born director was keen to show off the north-east for the film Tetris, which has resulted in Aberdeen being transformed into a Soviet Russian district.
Fans have been congregating to catch a glimpse of the action, and star Taron Egerton.
Recording was meant to take place in the Seamount road and Gallowgate areas of the city, however high winds and rain has forced the cancellation of filming today.
Roads around the city have been closed to allow filming to tale place, with a number of classic Russian cars being spotted on Tillydrone Avenue.
