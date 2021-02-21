Show Links
News / Local

Film fans’ delight as star Taron Egerton shoots scenes in Aberdeen

by Ben Hendry
21/02/2021, 2:55 pm Updated: 21/02/2021, 3:27 pm
© Kath Flannery / DCT MediaTaron Egerton on set during filming for the new film Tetris, at the Zoology Building, Aberdeen.
Taron Egerton on set during filming for the new film Tetris, at the Zoology Building, Aberdeen.

Film fans have gathered to watch as Hollywood star Taron Egerton shoots scenes in Aberdeen today.

Tillydrone Avenue has been given a makeover to play the part of Soviet Russia during the 1980s for the filming of Tetris.

The movie about the popular video game is directed by Peterhead-born Jon S. Baird, who was keen to show off the filming locations the north-east can offer.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe