Film fans’ delight as star Taron Egerton shoots scenes in Aberdeen

Film fans have gathered to watch as Hollywood star Taron Egerton shoots scenes in Aberdeen today.
Tillydrone Avenue has been given a makeover to play the part of Soviet Russia during the 1980s for the filming of Tetris.
The movie about the popular video game is directed by Peterhead-born Jon S. Baird, who was keen to show off the filming locations the north-east can offer.
