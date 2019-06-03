Film director Jon S Baird welcomed back to north-east academy

An internationally-acclaimed film director has returned to his former secondary school to inspire drama-loving youngsters.

Staff and pupils at Peterhead Academy welcomed back former pupil Jon S Baird.

The Filth director attended the school until he left in 1990 to study politics at Aberdeen University, before then heading to London where he landed the job of runner for a TV company.

Since then he’s reached the heights of Hollywood and directed the critically acclaimed Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan and Ollie.

While on the visit he reminisced about his experiences at Peterhead Academy and was given a tour of the campus.

Staff and pupils were delighted when he visited classes and took time to mentor two of the school’s senior pupils who are active in drama.

Chelsea Beaton is in the running for an Inspiring Aberdeenshire award for her services to the school and the community, having supported younger pupils in drama.

Mr Baird also met Ellie McDougall, who has been an active participant in Peterhead’s drama club and school shows.

Head teacher Shona Sellers said: “We are so very grateful to Jon for giving up so much time.”