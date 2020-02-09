North-east film club to screen war movie

An Aberdeenshire film club will be showing a real-life drama at their event this week.

Tullynessle Hall Film Club is screening A Private War on Thursday for their members.

The movie stars Rosamund Pike as Marie Colvin, one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time.

It focuses on her dangerous assignment in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

The film will be accompanied by the short Acceptable Face, an animated discussion about the “ideal” respectable queer person.

Based on a series of interviews with LGBTQ+ people, the experimental charcoal animation explores the pressure to be a “good example”, and the joy of refusing to conform.

Doors open at 7pm, with the programme starting at 7.30pm.