Radio antenna plans for north-east church hall approved

Proposals to install a 22ft radio antenna on the roof of a north-east church hall have been approved.

Community radio station Mearns FM applied for permission to put the mast on top of Portlethen church hall in April.

The new transmission apparatus would link four antennas covering South Aberdeenshire and would maintain the FM radio signal.

Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs have given the idea the go ahead and they backed the move to add the antenna to the C-listed building.

A local authority report said: “The proposed radio antenna would enhance the signal in the area. The proposed materials for the antenna have been provided along with a declaration of conformity with EU regulations and are considered acceptable.

“In conclusion, the application is recommended for approval as it will not have a detrimental impact on the surrounding area or the setting of the listed building.”

A planning statement issued with the plans said the church hall was Mearns FM’s “preferred site” and nowhere else was being considered.

The document also said it meant the radio station could be used by residents of Portlethen to highlight their work.

It said: “Allowing the antenna to go ahead would ensure residents of Portlethen had their own radio station to showcase their talents, link communities together, give children at local schools the option to take part in radio projects and allow more social interaction and also give other charities in the area a free platform for advertising and promotion of their services.”