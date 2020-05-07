Virtual event on website development to be held in north-east

A webinar will show people how to develop their own business website.

Business Gateway is hosting the virtual session which will guide individuals through the process of building their own website.

This will be done through WordPress, which is one of the world’s most popular website softwares.

The three-hour class will teach a number of topics, including choosing a suitable web host, installing WordPress and choosing and installing a suitable theme and plugins.

It will also give the opportunity to create and design pages using a visual page builder.

The city and shire workshop will take place via Zoom and joining instructions will be issued 24 hours in advance.

It will be held on Friday May 22 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

To book a place on the course, visit bit.ly/3c7NVCH