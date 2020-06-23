Virtual conversation cafe to take place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses

A virtual conversation cafe for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire businesses is taking place next month.

Facilitated by the Scottish Recovery Network, the event will take place on Thursday, July 9 from 2-3.30pm to bring together local businesses which have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be a limit of ten participants in the cafe to allow each person to discuss and share how their business has been affected since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures in March. It will also allow participants to learn from each other’s experiences.

The event will run on video conferencing tool Zoom.

For more information, call 0141 240 7790 or email info@scottishrecovery.net