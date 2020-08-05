Union vows to fight for jobs at north-east mill

Union bosses have vowed to fight for jobs at a north-east firm.

Johnstons of Elgin is launching a staff consultation process this month, with the aim of minimising the number of compulsory redundancies.

Up to 65 positions could go at the firm but Unite the union have vowed to battle to save the positions.

Johnstons of Elgin said the Covid-19 pandemic was the reason for the review of its business, which is due to completed in October.

Unite regional officer, Graeme Turnbull, said the potential of job losses was a “bitter blow” for staff.

He said: “The announcement by Johnstons of Elgin is a bitter blow for the workers at the firm’s Elgin sites. There is now an ongoing redundancy consultation involving the workforce which is scheduled to conclude in October. While at this stage there are no compulsory redundancies Unite’s efforts will be completely fixed on ensuring that no worker will be forced to leave their role if they wish to stay at the firm.

“We understand the pressures on business due to the Covid-19 pandemic but we ask that Johnstons of Elgin work with us to ensure that we save as many jobs as possible and we stave off in all circumstances any future announcements.”