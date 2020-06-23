Two north-east children’s charities to stream online fundraising quiz

Two north-east children’s charities are teaming up to host a digital fundraising quiz next month.

Befriend a Child and AberNecessities will run the event via Facebook Live on Wednesday July 1 from 7.30-9pm, in order to raise vital funds for their Aberdeen-based services.

The online quiz will be centred around musicals. It will comprise six rounds – from stage to screen, famous guys and dolls of the musicals, Disney on Broadway, The Greatest Show, and more – with questions based on famous characters, songs and shows.

It costs £3 per person to enter.

Visit the Musicals Charity Quiz Night Facebook page for more information. Alternatively, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/musicalsquiznight