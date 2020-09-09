Significant response to north-east planning consultation

More than 1,300 people have made their views known on a draft document designed to shape future development in the north-east.

The proposed Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan (LDP) was made public earlier this year, inviting feedback from members of the public on its contents.

Around 20% of all submissions were related to the proposed development of two sites at Potterton.

The number of representations is “significantly higher” than the previous LDP in 2015, according to Aberdeenshire Council.

Paul Macari, the local authority’s head of planning, said: “We firmly believe that this is a positive reflection of the progress made in raising awareness and the ability for communities and stakeholders to engage in the plan-making process.

“Most settlements contained in the proposed LDP have seen some level of representation to them – both in terms of support and objecting to proposals.

“In terms of policies, the level of representation is not as high as that for the settlement statements, which is as expected, and indeed there are several policy topics which have received no representation at all.”

Staff on the council’s policy team are currently examining each of the representations to identify the extent of “unresolved matters”.

Officers will then prepare a “Schedule 4”, which groups together submissions on specific issues.

Mr Macari added: “It is expected that the Proposed LDP will be submitted to Scottish Ministers for examination in December 2020. The Reporter will first consider the council’s ‘statement of conformity’ before proceeding to an examination of the unresolved issues raised in Schedule 4.

“There is no automatic opportunity for representees to expand on their representation later in the process unless specifically asked by the Reporter during the examination.”

The LDP is expected to go before a full council meeting next year, where councillors will vote on whether to adopt it.