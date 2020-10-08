Sight loss charity secures funding for support service

A leading sight loss charity has been handed a major funding boost.

The Macular Society has secured £15,624 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

They will use the grant to help support its online and telephone support services for people with the macular disease in Scotland, who may be suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the second National Lottery award for the charity who were given £120,000 for a project to provide practical and emotional support services to people in Scotland with macular disease over the next three years.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.

Cathy Yelf, Macular Society chief executive, said: “This funding plays a crucial role in supporting people with macular disease in Scotland at a time when they’ve needed our services more than ever before, and we’d like to thank the National Lottery Community Fund, and all of the Lottery players, for their ongoing support.

“Our remote support services are hugely in demand right now. Many of those affected by macular disease are older or vulnerable, meaning that they are having to shield themselves during the current pandemic, and they may be having little or no contact with anyone else.

“It’s absolutely critically important that we’re here to help them and offer a reassuring presence during these unprecedented times.”