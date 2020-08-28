Secondary pupils raise more than £50,000 for north-east charities

Secondary school pupils across the north-east have raised more than £50,000 for charity.

The Wood Foundation’s Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) saw young people from across the region represent causes close to their heart in a bid to secure a grant for their school.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, £56,000 was secured for a range of charities.

Mental health organisations, health support services and charities supporting people living in poverty were the top three causes to receive more than £600,000 of funding this academic year.

Jonathan Christie, deputy UK director at The Wood Foundation, said: “The sums secured by young people for local communities is incredible.

“This is a unique form of delegated grant-making and puts the power in students’ hands, ensuring there’s representation of the causes which matter to them.

“As well as funds, there are a wide range of skills development opportunities for the young people themselves.”

To find out more about YPI, visit www.ypiscotland.org.uk