North-east university architectural exhibition to go online

After three years of work, an exhibition of reimagined waterfront areas in Aberdeen and Orkney by architecture students at Robert Gordon University (RGU) is to be shown online.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Drawn North’, was intended to go on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery, but after it was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, it was decided the work would be put up on the websites of Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, and Pier Arts Centre in Orkney.

Drawn North consists of a wide range of projects, from social housing and leisure amenities, to cultural hubs and education and research facilities, all situated within wider master plan proposals.

Professor David McClean, head of the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at RGU, said: “Ironically, it is perhaps the lockdown and the closure of the physical gallery that allowed the idea to develop with such immediacy in a virtual form.

“A strong collaborative partnership was quickly built with the gallery, and this was soon extended to include Orkney’s Pier Arts Centre.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s spokesperson for culture, said: “The past months of lockdown have presented unprecedented challenges for us all.

“One of the positive outcomes has been the importance our cultural organisations are placing on digital activity while we cannot physically access buildings and exhibitions.

“This collaboration between the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment at RGU, Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museums and the Pier Arts Centre, with input from Aberdeen City and Shire Archives, is an excellent example of how people can come together in a virtual space to reach new audiences for architecture.”

Drawn North will be available to view at www.aagm.co.uk/drawnnorth and www.pierartscentre.com from Friday July 17.