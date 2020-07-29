Resurfacing work to begin on major north-east road

Work to upgrade part of a major north-east road will begin this weekend.

A section of the A92 north of Portlethen will be resurfaced and it is expected to be completed at the end of next week.

The £340,000 improvements will focus on the road surface of the northbound carriageway on the between Hillside and Marywell junctions.

From Friday a contraflow system will be in place between the two junctions and it will remain in place until 6.30am on Monday, August 3 to allow the resurfacing to be safely completed.

After that single lane closures will then be in place 24 hours a day on both the northbound and southbound carriageways to allow teams to safely reinstall the new barriers, with work expected to be completed by 6.30am on Thursday, August 6.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Unit Representative, said the upgrades were vital for making the route better for motorists.

He said: “This £340,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A92, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works under a contraflow system which will help keep traffic moving.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A92. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”