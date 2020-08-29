Residents urged to have say on proposals for north-east path

Residents are being urged to have their say on a new cycle and pedestrian path in a north-east town.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking for feedback on the proposed link through Caroline’s Well Woods linking homes in Ellon to the town centre.

As it currently stands there is no formal path currently in place and it is hoped this 200-metre link would create a quicker and shorter route to town.

The construction of the new path would mean there would be no felling of mature trees in the wood.

It would also be at a 5% gradient, which is a design requirement for all wheeled users, and three metres wide throughout.

A survey was launched so that residents could air their views and the consultation will come to a close tomorrow.

Ellon and district councillor Isobel Davidson is urging locals to have their say on the proposals before the online consultation comes to an end.

She said: “There have been calls for a better walking and cycling link between the Castleton houses and Ellon since the houses were built.

“I really appreciate getting people’s feedback on the proposals and any suggestions for improvements will be very welcome.

“I hope many of the Ellon residents and visitors give us their views.”

Scotia Homes and Barratt East Scotland previously agreed to build a route through Caroline’s Well Wood as part of its 247-house Castle Meadows development in 2018.

But homeowners next to the woods objected to the previous proposals. Developers said that building the path would lead to a loss of 52 trees at the woods.

Trevor Mason, chairman of Ellon Community Council, said members were keen for the council to provide more information about the new proposed scheme.

He said: “There is concern about why the path needs to be three metres wide as there are doubts that such a wide path could be achieved without felling trees.

“My first thought that the plan was to create a two lane path to separate cyclists and pedestrians but this is not explained.

“I don’t think anyone on the community council is against it in principle. I think I will need to contact Aberdeenshire Council to find out the finer details.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “We appreciate that Covid-19 has changed commuting for many residents.

“With this survey, we hope to gain a better understanding of these changes and how they have affected travel patterns in the Ellon community.

“I encourage the public to provide their feedback on this proposal so we can continue to develop safe and efficient travel routes for all residents.”

The survey closes on August 30 and can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yyvj5eoz