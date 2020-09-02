Proposals to repair former north-east school as part of housing scheme

Plans have been submitted for major repair works at a former north-east school which is being converted into affordable housing.

The Cairngorms National Park Authority’s planning committee approved the conversion of the old Ballater School last year.

Aberdeen-based Grampian Housing Association is behind the scheme to create 24 affordable homes at the 19th Century property.

Work is already underway with many of the surrounding buildings demolished and the former school being opened up.

Ian Rodger Architects has applied for permission to carry out remedial work on walls, remove three chimney stacks and re-slate a roof.

A planning statement said: “Following Planning Permission being granted, the demolition of ancillary buildings has occurred; and the ‘opening up’ of the existing building, to repair and protect the school structure and fabric, has commenced.

“During this process, there have been several areas within the existing school buildings which have been highlighted as requiring repair or removal. These are primarily within the ‘courtyard’ of the school building and not on the ‘dominant’ Abergeldie Road elevation.”