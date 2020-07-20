Popular north-east farmers’ market postponed until next year

A north-east farmers’ market has been postponed for the remainder of the year due to Covid-19.

The organisers of Ballater Farmers’ Market have made the decision to not run the popular event for the remainder of the year due to concerns over the safety of visitors and stallholders.

The market, which was established in 2015 to support local businesses, charities and organisations, usually takes place every fourth Saturday in the months from April to November.

A statement on the Market’s Facebook page said: “After a very long think, I have made the difficult decision to unfortunately postpone Ballater Farmers’ Markets until next year.

“These past few months, I’ve carefully been monitoring the situation with Covid-19 and the reopening of Farmers Markets. Markets now have the go-ahead and I have reviewed the strict rules and regulations to follow for health and safety regarding Covid-19.

“I came to the decision that I would not want to do anything that is in any way putting the public’s health and safety in danger. I feel it is the best decision for the safety of the Ballater community and for everyone involved is the markets to postpone.

“The market will start up again in April 2021, with hopefully as close to normality as we can, with safety strongly in mind.

“As far as I know, other markets are starting up again, and I urge you to support your local stalls at markets, online or home deliveries.”