Police to carry out Operation Close Pass for cyclist safety in north-east

North-east road policing officers will be keeping an eye out for motorists who fail to give cyclists enough space over the next two months.

Operation Close Pass involves an unmarked police cyclist working with colleagues to stop and deal with motorists who overtake them too closely.

This is the third year the initiative has been run locally.

Officers will be able to use a specially designed mat to demonstrate to motorists how much space a pedal cyclist should be given.

According to the Highway Code, that is at least as much room as they would give when overtaking a car.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the Road Policing Division in Inverurie said, “Running initiatives like Close Pass raises public awareness of an important road safety issue both by interacting with motorists and other members of the public at the roadside and by generating wider discussion on social media.

“It is imperative that all road users, including cyclists, are aware of their vulnerability irrespective what mode of transport they are using.

“When passing a cyclist, you should ensure that you allow sufficient time and distance to do so without compromising their safety; make sure you can see far enough ahead to know it is safe to complete the overtake.

“There is room for everyone on our roads and we all have a right to be there. We encourage all road users to show consideration and respect for the safety of each other as we all have a duty to make our roads a safer place.”