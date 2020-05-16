Plans to upgrade north-east mausoleum approved

An historic north-east mausoleum is to be given a new lease of life after a string of repairs were approved by council bosses.

The Saltoun Mausoleum is in the grounds of the Old Parish Church in Fraserburgh and is thought to have been part of an earlier building.

It may have been a side chapel or aisle with a private vault belonging to the Saltoun family.

Aberdeenshire Council have applied for listed building consent to carry out a series of changes at the site in March.

These include unblocking the entrance and fitting an iron grille to allow members of the public to see inside.

Now the development will move ahead after Aberdeenshire Council said the scheme would “enhance” the structure.

A report said: “These proposed works will enhance the appearance of the listed building and wider conservation area.

“The proposal would repair an attractive building, enhancing the Listed Building and wider conservation area. Therefore, the planning service is in a position to support the proposal and is recommended for approval.”