Plans lodged to flatten north-east bungalow

Plans have been lodged to demolish a house in a north-east village and build a replacement property.

Moxon Architects have applied for permission to proceed with the project at Golf Road in Ballater.

The company are acting on behalf of their clients who are planning to live in the house if the scheme goes ahead.

Documents lodged alongside the proposals said the bungalow would be demolished as it was longer suitable for them.

The planning statement said: “This proposal is for the construction of a new dwellinghouse to replace the existing 1960’s bungalow that has poor environmental performance and is no longer suitable for the applicants needs.

“The property has been in long term ownership of the applicants family and having split their time between Ballater and Edinburgh while working for the NHS they are ready to settle permanently in Ballater.”