Plans lodged to build new home on site of former north-east blacksmith

Proposals have been lodged to build a house on the site of a north-east blacksmiths.

The bid for planning permission in principle was submitted for the site of the former smiddy on Newburgh’s Main Street.

Ellon-based Taylor Design Services have submitted the blueprints on behalf of their clients.

According to a design statement they hope to potentially build a care home on the site.

It said: “The site is located in the village of Newburgh and is accessed directly off of Main Street. The site was that of a Smithy in Newburgh since removed with the site left rough.

“Although this is an application for planning permission in principle it should be noted that the client has aspirations to build their retirement home on the site, having resided in Newburgh for some time.

“Furthermore, it would be our clients’ intention to create an energy efficient and sympathetic property taking into account the coastal nature of the site.”