Plans lodged for new north-east housing scheme

Plans have been lodged to build more than a dozen new homes in a north-east village.

Aberdeen-based Sentinel Properties Limited has applied for planning permission in principle to build 13 properties in Hatton.

The developer has already secured the backing of the local authority to create 21 homes to the north of the new site with construction for this scheme already underway.

A design statement said the proposed estate was also close to local facilities like the village school and the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.

It said: “The application seeks planning permission in principle for residential development of the land in Hatton allocated for residential development.

“The application site is located adjacent to the previous phase of the development and there is a direct connection to Main Street and the facilities available in Hatton are all available by walking.

“The application site is within 800m of the school, GP and public hall and within 1km of the bus stop and employment land at the A90, which is equal to the majority of housing in Hatton.”