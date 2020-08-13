Plans for north-east garden centre extension approved

Plans for an extension at a north-east garden centre have been approved.

Raemoir Garden in Banchory applied for the addition to their building in June.

The extension will house a dishwasher area which will be connected to the existing drainage system.

It will be constructed in a sarnafil flat roof with grey fascia, with the walls clad in thermawood, three small high level timber windows and a glazed exit door.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council planners said: “The materials proposed are high quality and appropriate for the style of the existing building.

“The existing space serves its purpose but the addition of the extension will allow for a better flow, organisation and layout for the employees and members of the public.

“The extension is not in a prominent location, with no immediate neighbours and therefore will not cause a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity.”