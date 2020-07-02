Plans approved for seven new retail units at Aberdeen garden centre

Plans to build seven retail units and a walkway at the Dobbies Garden Centre on Lang Stracht have been approved by the authorities.

The proposals were submitted on behalf of the garden giant on March 9 this year.

In an accompanying statement, the applicants stated: “These units will be occupied by businesses which complement the existing garden centre operation, both in respect of the range of goods on sale and the overall retail/ leisure experience.”

They added that the operators of the retail units, which will comprise of over 1,500sq m of sales floorspace, have not currently been identified.

In approving the plans, officials at Aberdeen City Council said: “Any impact on existing traders would be negligible and likely to fall on competing garden centres elsewhere rather than any designated retail centres identified in the Local Development Plan.”

They added that no additional parking would be necessary, as it was anticipated that the expansion would increase the amount of time customers spent at the store, rather than overall footfall.