Plans for replacement roof at north-east primary approved

A north-east school roof is to be replaced after plans for the project were approved.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for permission to upgrade Banff primary in October.

Now local authority planning bosses have approved the development which focuses on the modern part of the school not the associated A-listed section.

The project will involve replacing the entire roof after all of the slates on the newer structure found to be defective.

A report said the project would not “significantly alter” the appearance of the building and the original school structure.

It said: “Due to the proximity of the site to the adjacent category A listed building of the former Banff Academy and the Banff conservation area, both Built Heritage and Historic Environment Scotland were consulted for their views in terms of assessing any impact upon existing built heritage assets.

“Whilst Historic Environment Scotland had no comments to make, Built Heritage noted that the proposed material would not significantly alter the appearance of the extension (modern element of school) and its relationship with the original school.

“The works apply to the modern section of the school only, with the adjacent

category A-listed building of the former Banff Academy to the immediate east,

although joined to this building via a link corridor, would remain unaffected by

this proposal.”