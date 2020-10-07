Councillors hear of drop of social work referrals in Aberdeen

Council bosses in Aberdeen have set out the measures they have taken to protect vulnerable young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report, discussed by councillors on the public protection committee yesterday, said that lockdown led to a fall in referrals to the children’s social work service from other agencies.

It said there were 407 referrals made in April when the expected total was 700. The document also revealed there were 1,236 referrals in the 12 weeks between March 20 and June 12 this year compared to 1,942 in 2019.

The report said referral rates have since “picked up” with 637 in July.

Most of the referrals to the service have been from police followed by education, social work staff, health departments and then the Scottish Children’s Reporter Association.

Aberdeen City Council’s social work service also adopted a traffic light system to show changing levels of risk and vulnerability.

It used red, amber and green to make sure that staff can continue face-to-face contact at least once a week for those with the highest level of concern.

Members of the public protection committee were asked to note the impact of Covid-19 on children’s social work and how the service has responded in light of that.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig, who is a member of the committee, praised the work carried out by social work staff.

He said: “We are fortunate in the city to have such a highly effective team of dedicated professionals.

“They provide high-quality levels of care to vulnerable children and families. The concern is that it can be more difficult to reach out to vulnerable people.

“Many individuals have to be protected from harm such as neglect and abuse. These can happen at home and in secret.

“The worry is that it is becoming more of a challenge to maintain visits and contacts in person. It is difficult to deal with harm when it is hidden away.”

Committee convener councillor Jennifer Stewart praised the local authority staff who managed to carry on with the service despite the lockdown measures.

She said: “I want to commend officers for working through a very difficult time.

“It is very difficult to operate a normal service during these restrictions.”