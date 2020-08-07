Olympian encourages Aberdeen families to participate in quiz night for charity

An Olympic swimmer is inviting Aberdeen families to participate in a virtual quiz night for charity.

Keri-anne Payne, who is married to Aberdonian David Carry, will host an Olympic themed question round for the quiz, which is in aid of Children 1st.

The charity aims to give every child in Scotland a safe and secure childhood by preventing abuse and neglect.

It helps survivors of abuse, trauma and other adversity to recover and works to protect the rights of children in Scotland.

Children 1st Parentline also offers a helping hand for any family in Scotland seeking support for any issues which are affecting them.

The quiz is being run by company Goose’s Quizzes and starts at 7.30pm tonight. Tickets cost £5 and all proceeds go to Children 1st, Scotland’s national children’s charity.

To enter go to homemadeolympicquiz.eventbrite.co.uk

To find out more about Children 1st and the services it offers, visit www.children1st.org.uk