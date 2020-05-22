North-east youngsters encouraged to get involved with National Children’s Gardening Week

A garden centre is encouraging north-east youngsters to get involved with National Children’s Gardening Week.

Dobbies is launching a new gardening podcast dedicated to gardening with children to celebrate the week, which runs from from May 23 to 31.

Gardening writer Louise Midgley will join Dobbies’ expert, Louise Golden, in answering a whole host of questions posed by children from across the UK.

They will provide top tips and advice on making the most of family time in the garden.

Dobbies will also be calling on families from Aberdeen to showcase their photos of child-friendly gardening activities to inspire others.

The chance to get creative will also be encouraged, with a competition for children to design their own miniature garden.

This will be split into three age categories: age 4 to 5; age 6, 7 and 8; age 9, 10 and 11.

To enter, children will simply need to share a photo of their creation on the Dobbies Facebook page and tag @Dobbiesgc.

An online gallery will be created from a shortlist selected by Louise Midgley with the public invited to vote for their favourite. A winner from each category will receive a children’s gardening bundle worth £50.

The Gardening with Children podcast, and the full podcast series, is available now: www.dobbies.com/content/podcast.html