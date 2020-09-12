North-east volunteer encouraging others to get involved in virtual Kiltwalk

A north-east volunteer is encouraging others to take part in the virtual Kiltwalk to help raise vital funds for families.

Home-Start volunteer Karen Smith has raised more than £3,000 for the charity and is now aiming to raise further funds by walking five miles along the Aberdeen Kiltwalk route this Sunday.

She will be joined by fellow Home-Start volunteer Donata Beccuti and Anastasia Milne, one of the charity’s supported families.

Anastasia said: “Thanks to Home-Start, I realised that it is absolutely normal to ask for help when you are in a difficult situation and how wonderful it is to realise that there are people who are always ready to help and offer support.

“My kids and I have taken part in the Kiltwalk for several years, which gives us the opportunity to support Home-Start and give something back.”

Donations towards their fundraising target can be made by visiting https://aberdeenkiltwalk2020.everydayhero.com/uk/karen-12