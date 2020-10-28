North-east union to hold online events for Black History Month

A north-east union is inviting black members and allies to two online events as part of Black History Month.

UNISON’s two events will have the same theme, Black Lives MATTER in a Hostile Environment.

They will take place on October 30 and October 31 from 2pm until 4pm.

Equalities officer Kathleen Kennedy said: “Black History Month has come at a really crucial time, as the Covid-19 pandemic highlights starkly the disproportionate impact on black and ethnic minorities.

“However we also see the revitalisation of the Black Lives Matter movement as a rallying call to fight the scourge of racism.”

Guest speakers at the two events will include Davena Rankin, Chair UNISON Scottish Black Women’s Committee, Kebba Manneh, Chair UNISON Black Members Group, Rakiya Suleiman, Chair UNISON Scotland Black Members and Lewis Macdonald MSP.

Benson Mugyenyi, Aberdeenshire UNISON black members officer, will chair both events.

Benson said: “There is no force more powerful than people steeped in their history, but a future where racism will be a distant memory will indeed be a greater force.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela, a recipient of the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen, ‘no one is born to hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion, people must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than the opposite’.”