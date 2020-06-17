North-east tourism firms backs research into Scottish holidays

A north-east tourism marketing agency has welcomed new research carried out into how people feel about travel after lockdown.

Research firm 56 Degree Insights presented their finds at an online seminar for Visit Aberdeenshire which was attended by more than 70 businesses.

Their survey found that Scottish breaks were of considerable appeal, with seven in 10 Scots looking to avoid overseas breaks.

Day trips in rural locations were most attractive, with countryside and seaside coasts scoring highest.

The survey also highlighted what is most important to Scots ahead of travel. Reassurance on cleanliness, safety, escaping crowds and price were the most important factors to Scots when planning their next holiday or short break.

Chris Foy, CEO, of Visit Aberdeenshire, welcomed the survey results and said it was “valuable” for tourism firms based in the north-east.

He said: “The valuable research presented by 56 Degree Insights to over 70 local businesses at our latest webinar helps us all to understand how Scottish residents are feeling about travel right now. As the tourism sector gears up for reopening on July 15, it is key to litmus test the sentiment of potential visitors, to allow local businesses to flex plans as required.

“It was most encouraging to hear that more than two thirds of respondents are keen to show their support for Scottish tourism businesses by taking a holiday in Scotland when they can, with 96% indicating they’d respect local host communities’ concerns around health and wellbeing when visiting these areas.

“Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s natural geography fits with the needs and wants of the Scottish visitor, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from closer to home soon.”