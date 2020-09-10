North-east students and graduates invited to participate in careers event

Students and graduates seeking work in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are being invited to participate in an online event.

Social enterprise AFBE-UK Scotland, which supports aspiring engineers from under-represented groups, is hosting its careers programme on Tuesday from 9am until 4pm.

The day-long seminar will include presentations by senior management at Spirit Energy and mock interviews and career advice from Spirit Energy staff.

Ollie Folayan, chairman of Aberdeen-based AFBE-UK Scotland, said: “The format and content of Transition have been carefully planned to ensure that those attending enjoy the greatest possible benefit from their participation.

“These events have always proved popular in previous years and we’re confident this year’s online programme will also be of value.”

AFBE-UK Scotland promotes diversity and inclusion. It encourages all young people, particularly those of black and minority ethnic (BME) origin, to consider a career in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM).

To register for the free event, go to

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/transition-careers-event-by-spirit-energy-and-afbe-uk-tickets-118565712237