North-east showroom named as finalist in industry awards

A north-east showroom has been announced as a finalist in the Bathroom Kitchen Update (BKU) Awards.

Laings, based in Inverurie, will compete against firms from across the globe for the title of both Independent Bathroom Retailer of the Year and Omnichannel Bathroom Retailer of the Year.

Laings is one of the largest independent retailers of luxury kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms in the UK.

The winners will be informed of the results via a digital ceremony this Thursday from 4-5.45pm.

The BKU Awards aim to recognise all of the hard work going on in the sector.

Business director Carl Hearnden said: “We know that now – perhaps more than ever – it’s essential to recognise all of the hard work going on in the sector and celebrate those that have been deservingly selected as winners by their peers.

“We believe that by moving the BKU Awards to a live streamed virtual event, we can still provide an event that honours the ethos of the awards.

“I am delighted to have a chance to invite everyone involved in the kitchen and bathroom sector to join us on Thursday 16 July for the first ever digital BKU Awards.”