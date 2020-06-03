North-east seafood celebration to move online

A north-east seafood festival will be going virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Peterhead Seafood Festival usually takes place in the town centre but organisers have said it will be moved online.

A date for the event is yet to be set, however organisers Rediscover Peterhead are looking for groups to take part with cooking demonstrations and sessions by local crafters taking place online.

A statement said: “Having looked long and hard at all the possibilities, with regret Rediscover Peterhead decided it would not be possible to hold the Peterhead Seafood Festival 2020 in its usual format.

“We are now looking hard at how we can present elements of the festival as online or virtual activities.

“We want to keep as much of this as possible in 2020, and we believe that can deliver quite a lot of it online.”

Organisers are looking for anyone to contact them with ideas or content to contact them at mail@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk

