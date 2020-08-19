North-east residents encouraged to sign up for Diabetes UK cycle ride

Diabetes UK is appealing for people across Aberdeenshire to get on their bikes to raise funds for the charity.

The organisation is asking supporters to sign up to its UK Wide Cycle Ride this September.

Beginners can choose to tackle the 120-mile Route One – the equivalent of Dundee to Fort William.

And experienced cyclists who are after a challenge may find the 950-mile Route Four, the equivalent of Land’s End to John O’Groats, more their speed.

People can also get family, friends or colleagues along for the ride.

Angela Mitchell, national director of Diabetes Scotland, said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to help you get fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge.

“Whether you’re a novice in the saddle or a cycling fanatic, our team will be on hand to offer cycling tips and fundraising advice.

“Every mile you complete and every pound you raise brings us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm. Sign up and get pedalling – your support can change lives.”

To register, visit diabetes.org.uk/ride

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.